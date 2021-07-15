Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao don Ladakhi attire as they dance together on Laal Singh Chaddha sets. Watch

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are together in Ladakh for their film Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: Naga Chaitanya, serap_omur_varol/Instagram)

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao donned Ladakhi attire as they danced to the folk songs of the union territory in a new viral video. Aamir and his team are shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Wakha village of Ladakh. The actor was warmly welcomed by the people, and were seen accompanying him as he performed.

Aamir and Kiran can be seen wearing traditional Ladakhi dresses called Koss and Sulma. The dance they are performing is reportedly called Gomba Sumshak.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce earlier this month, “Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” Aamir and Kiran had also said in a joint statement that they would ‘continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about’. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have a son Azad Rao Khan together.

Aamir and Kiran had big smiles as they danced together. In another video, Aamir can be seen teaching some dance steps to local kids on the sets. Here the actor was seen in casual attire.

See Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s dance videos and photos from Laal Singh Chaddha sets in Ladakh:

Recently, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni had also shared a photo with Aamir, Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan from Laal Singh Chaddha’s sets. “Grateful #Bala #LaalSinghChaddha,” the actor wrote, confirming that he is a part of Aamir’s upcoming production. Naga is dressed in army fatigues in the photo.

The film Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 released film Forrest Gump, directed by Advait. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Kiran Rao is one of the producers of the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2021.