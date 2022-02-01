Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao catch up with each other post work, watch video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his former wife and producer Kiran Rao were recently spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The two were seen discussing something before giving each other a hug and leaving the location in their respective cars.

The duo might have been possibly working on some post-production stuff for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Both Khan and Rao are co-producers of the eagerly awaited release. The project, which is an official remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serap Varol (@serap.varol.20)

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will reportedly be seen in special appearances in the movie.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan had announced their separation via a joint statement released in July last year. It said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together.”

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan continue to work with each other after the separation, and were even spotted spending quality time together with their son Azad during their Ladakh trip.