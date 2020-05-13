Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend assistant’s funeral

Aamir Khan attended Amos’ funeral on Wednesday. (Photo: APH Images/November 2019) Aamir Khan attended Amos’ funeral on Wednesday. (Photo: APH Images/November 2019)

Superstar Aamir Khan along with director-wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended the last rites of his longtime assistant Amos.

Amos, who was associated with the actor for about 25 years, died of a massive heart attack at the Holy Family hospital on Tuesday. He was 60.

According to a family source, the last rites of Amos were held at Sewri Christian Cemetery on Wednesday morning with limited people allowed at the gathering due to the ongoing lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aamir and Kiran attended the funeral wearing masks and followed other guidelines such as sanitising their hands as they offered condolences to Amos’ family.

Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

