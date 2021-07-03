Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announce divorce, to co-parent son Azad

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has released an official statement announcing his divorce with wife Kiran Rao. The couple has been married for 15 years now and has a son Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir and Kiran’s joint statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

It further read, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.”

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the statement signed by both Aamir and Kiran read.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan where Rao was an Assistant Director. After spending some time together, they tied the knot on December 28, 2005. The two welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is looking forward to the release of his film Laal Singh Chadha. It is the official Hindi remake of award-winning Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.