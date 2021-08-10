Aamir Khan poses with Kiran Rao, son Azaad as he returns from Kashmir

Aamir Khan is back to Mumbai after spending some quality time in Jammu and Kashmir. The actor, along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azaad, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening. Aamir was shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Srinagar and Kiran is a part of the production team. They were accompanied by son Azaad. While in Ladakh, the couple announced their separation while reiterating that they will continue to collaborate professionally together.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” they had said in a statement in July.

Earlier this month, Aamir and Kiran discussed making the Union Territory a popular filming destination. The two had a conversation with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

At an event held on Friday in Srinagar, Aamir shared, “As beautiful as Kashmir, the people of Kashmir are just as beautiful. Ever since we have come here, our entire family is with us. My mother, sisters are here. Kiran’s parents are here. We are getting so much love and affection here.”

Manoj Sinha expressed that the film policy “will transform Jammu Kashmir into the most preferred destination for the entertainment industry, reviving its halcyon days of being a cinematographer’s delight and bringing back the golden era of film shooting in the region.”

“The government has set up single-window clearance mechanism; prepared equipment, location and talent directories besides offering fiscal incentives for filmmakers coming to the UT. The new policy aims at maximizing the potential of promising local talent and creating livelihood opportunities for many,” he added.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who announced their separation earlier this year, were in Ladakh for the shooting of Laal Singh Chadha. Later, the two, along with son Azaad, shot for a schedule of the film in Srinagar. The film, directed by Advait Chauhan, is an official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. It will release on December 2021.