Aamir Khan keeps a low profile as he’s spotted in Mumbai amid new ad controversy. See photos

Amid his latest TVC controversy, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was seen wearing an off-white hoodie which he paired with cargo pants. The actor wore a mask and his face was hardly visible in the pictures as he moved in haste.

Aamir went away from the public eye after the debacle of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. A few reports claimed that the actor has taken a two-month break and is in the US before he starts shooting for his next film.

Aamir Khan keeps a low profile. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan keeps a low profile. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump, received a tepid response from the audience and the critics. It even bore the brunt of the boycott trends on Twitter much before its release. However, it was received better by movie buffs when it was released on Netflix. Praising the movie, a user wrote on Twitter, “How do you remake a movie that has 6 Oscars, iconic status and Tom Hanks. You don’t, except if you are Aamir Khan. He is a genius. Why & how did #LaalSinghChaddha not work in theatres. Ans. when hate takes over logic.” Another reaction read, “”I also watched #LaalSinghChaddha on OTT and I really liked the movie. It’s a decent movie. Really good. Definitely not worth the boycott and abuses it got.”

Meanwhile, the actor once again became the subject of trolls with his latest TVC for a bank with JugJugg Jeeyo actor Kiara Advani. In the commercial, Aamir and Kiara are seen as a newlywed couple who shift to Kiara’s home after the wedding to take care of her ailing father. The ad hasn’t gone down well with a section of social media who have found it to be an insult to Hindu traditions. However, many have congratulated the TVC for being progressive and in keeping with the times and ethos of a new India.