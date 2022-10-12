scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Aamir Khan keeps a low profile as he’s spotted in Mumbai amid new ad controversy. See photos

Aamir Khan was reportedly on a two-month break after the box-office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is now out on Netflix.

aamir khan spottedAamir Khan spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amid his latest TVC controversy, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was seen wearing an off-white hoodie which he paired with cargo pants. The actor wore a mask and his face was hardly visible in the pictures as he moved in haste.

Aamir went away from the public eye after the debacle of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. A few reports claimed that the actor has taken a two-month break and is in the US before he starts shooting for his next film.

Also read |Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending time with kids Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
aamir khan. spotted Aamir Khan keeps a low profile. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan bandra mumbai (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump, received a tepid response from the audience and the critics. It even bore the brunt of the boycott trends on Twitter much before its release. However, it was received better by movie buffs when it was released on Netflix. Praising the movie, a user wrote on Twitter, “How do you remake a movie that has 6 Oscars, iconic status and Tom Hanks. You don’t, except if you are Aamir Khan. He is a genius. Why & how did #LaalSinghChaddha not work in theatres. Ans. when hate takes over logic.” Another reaction read, “”I also watched #LaalSinghChaddha on OTT and I really liked the movie. It’s a decent movie. Really good. Definitely not worth the boycott and abuses it got.”

Meanwhile, the actor once again became the subject of trolls with his latest TVC for a bank with JugJugg Jeeyo actor Kiara Advani. In the commercial, Aamir and Kiara are seen as a newlywed couple who shift to Kiara’s home after the wedding to take care of her ailing father. The ad hasn’t gone down well with a section of social media who have found it to be an insult to Hindu traditions. However, many have congratulated the TVC for being progressive and in keeping with the times and ethos of a new India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 12:06:27 pm
Next Story

Sydney Sweeney to lead Sony Pictures’ Barbarella film

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Karan Kundrra’s birthday bash with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement