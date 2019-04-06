Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan?

Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and a few others shared photos on their social media accounts.

salman khan, aamir khan photos
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan shared some photos on their social media accounts.

Salman Khan has been winning over the internet with his photos from the sets of his films. After his photos as Chulbul Pandey from sets of Dabangg 3, now, Atul Agnihotri has shared a still of him from the movie Bharat. “#Bharat #candid #onlocation #memories #Malta @BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm,” he wrote along with the photo. Bharat also starring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and many others is scheduled for Eid release.

salman khan in bharat
Salman Khan’s film Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina Kaif has been on a holiday and she has been sharing photos from her vacation on Instagram.

katrina kaif photos
Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Salman Khan starred Bharat. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha, who is in Indore for the shoot of Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan shared a photo. She captioned the photo,”Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are the seeds; you can either grow flowers or you can grow weeds 🤓”

sonakshi sinha dabangg 3
Sonakshi Sinha is shooting for Dabangg 3 in Indore. (Source; Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Aamir Khan took to his official Instagram handle to wish his fans on the festival of Gudi Padwa. The photo also features his wife Kiran Rao.

aamir khan gudi padwa
Aamir Khan shared the photo on his Twitter handle.

Ranveer Singh has started practising for his upcoming film 83. He is training under Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh 83 film
“Becoming the Hurricane 🌪 #KapilDev #legend #journeybegins @83thefilm @kabirkhankk 🏏” tweeted Ranveer Singh.

Parineeti Chopra who is all set to portray ace-shuttler Saina Nehwal in her biopic shared a photo after practise session. “Post training bliss! 🏸 #Saina,” she wrote with the photo.

parineeti chopra images
Parineeti Chopra is learning badminton to play the role of Saina Nehwal. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi shared her photos with John Abraham from the sets of The Voice where the actor came to promote his film, Romeo Akbar Walter.

divyanka tripathi, john abraham photos
Divyanka Tripathi with John Abraham on the sets of The Voice.

Asha Bhosle also wished Gudi Padwa to her followers on Twitter.

asha bhosle photos
Asha Bhosle looks lovely in her latest photo.

“Happy Ugadhi friends!” wrote Richa Chadha as she shared her photo on Instagram.

richa chadha instagram photos
Richa Chadha will soon be seen in the movie Shakeela.

“When was the last time you stopped, and simply enjoyed what you are doing in the moment? Take time to smell the 💐🌸🌻🌼🌹🌷🌺” wrote Nargis Fakhri as she posted her beautiful picture on Instagram.

nargis fakhri images
Nargis Fakhri (Source: Nargis Fakhri/Instagram)

