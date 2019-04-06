Have you seen these photos of Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan?

Salman Khan has been winning over the internet with his photos from the sets of his films. After his photos as Chulbul Pandey from sets of Dabangg 3, now, Atul Agnihotri has shared a still of him from the movie Bharat. “#Bharat #candid #onlocation #memories #Malta @BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm,” he wrote along with the photo. Bharat also starring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and many others is scheduled for Eid release.

Advertising

Katrina Kaif has been on a holiday and she has been sharing photos from her vacation on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is in Indore for the shoot of Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan shared a photo. She captioned the photo,”Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are the seeds; you can either grow flowers or you can grow weeds 🤓”

Aamir Khan took to his official Instagram handle to wish his fans on the festival of Gudi Padwa. The photo also features his wife Kiran Rao.

Advertising

Ranveer Singh has started practising for his upcoming film 83. He is training under Kapil Dev.

Parineeti Chopra who is all set to portray ace-shuttler Saina Nehwal in her biopic shared a photo after practise session. “Post training bliss! 🏸 #Saina,” she wrote with the photo.

Divyanka Tripathi shared her photos with John Abraham from the sets of The Voice where the actor came to promote his film, Romeo Akbar Walter.

Asha Bhosle also wished Gudi Padwa to her followers on Twitter.

“Happy Ugadhi friends!” wrote Richa Chadha as she shared her photo on Instagram.

“When was the last time you stopped, and simply enjoyed what you are doing in the moment? Take time to smell the 💐🌸🌻🌼🌹🌷🌺” wrote Nargis Fakhri as she posted her beautiful picture on Instagram.