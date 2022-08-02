Aamir Khan says they were looking to cast a younger female actor in Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s how they landed on Kareena Kapoor Khan

August 2, 2022 2:44:08 pm
Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is all set to release in theatres on August 11. The Advait Chandan directorial has Aamir playing the titular role, but for Kareena, scoring the lead role was a rather lengthy process. Kareena has previously said that she had to audition to bag her part in the movie. At a recent media interaction, Aamir opened up about the same.
When indianexpress.com quizzed Aamir Khan about finding his Rupa in Kareena, he revealed that initially, they were looking at casting a younger actor. However, in retrospect, he shared that it would have been a “mistake” and is glad that they found her.
Giving details, the 57-year-old shared that since Laal Singh Chaddha‘s journey moves from 18-45 years, they decided they will use VFX and special effects to de-age him on screen. To avoid doubling up the efforts, they decided on casting a female actor of 25-26 years, so that she could play an 18-year-old, and with make-up can pull off as a 40-year-old too, “And that was a mistake we were making.”
“We were trying to look at that age group and were in that mode. The casting director then shared with us a video of another actor. While I and Advait watched it, we accidentally saw Kareena in it. For a second, we were shocked and then looked at each other. Kamaal lag rahi thi woh (she was looking amazing). Advait asked about the aging factor, and I said meri ho rahi hai, uski bhi ho jayegi (we are using special effects on me, will use them on her too). Since she was not 25, we didn’t think of her. She read through and it all went so well. I am so glad that she is our Rupa,” the Dangal actor added.
View this post on Instagram
Having worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 3 Idiots and Taalash, Aamir spoke about how the actor has evolved and is getting better with time. He also picked Laal Singh Chaddha as one of her best performances.
“Kareena is just getting better and better at what she does. She manages to get into the skin of the character, and becomes that. This is one of her best. When I look at her as a fan, I have seen her in 3 idiots, she was fantastic in Taalash. But personally, I would rate Laal Singh Chaddha as her best. It’s also a very demanding performance. It had a very thin line,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
The Taare Zameen Par actor also revealed that Jenny’s character from the original has been altered the most in this adaption. Without revealing much, Aamir said, “We don’t have cultural references as we never had the Hippie environment. So we altered her character appropriately to suit our society.”
The Bollywood star also picked Laal and Rupa’s love story as his favourite in the episodic journey of the lead star. “For me, that’s the heart of the film. It’s also the most moving aspect, the relationship Laal has with Rupa. The love he has in the heart.”
Ahead of the film’s release, the two actors will also join Karan Johar on the couch for the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 7.
Subscriber Only Stories
Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright starrer Forrest Gump.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi stages dharna at Jantar Mantar with fair price shop dealers’ demands
SC seeks response of Centre, CVC on pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED head
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?
At Florida school shooter’s trial, families recall lives lost
Country battling ‘epidemic of unemployment’ but govt polishing image of ‘arrogant king’: Rahul
BTS’ J-Hope shares emotional post after Lollapalooza, recalls how Jimin was his ‘light in the dark’: ‘I whipped myself forward…’
West Bengal ministers do not pick calls even if we ring 10 times: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik
6 Army jawans booked in Rajasthan after man admitted by them in hospital dies
Producer Neelima Guna on production status of Samantha’s Shaakuntalam: ‘The challenging CG complexities are…’
Twenty sites identified for ‘national importance’ tag: Govt
Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over
Indian mixed 4x400m relay team sets Asian junior record in World U20 Athletics meet