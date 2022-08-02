scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Aamir Khan says they were looking to cast a younger female actor in Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s how they landed on Kareena Kapoor Khan

In a recent media interaction, Aamir Khan spoke about finding his Rupa in Kareena Kapoor Khan, and rated her performance as her career best.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 2:44:08 pm
laal singh chaddha, aamir khan, kareena kapoorAamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is all set to release in theatres on August 11. The Advait Chandan directorial has Aamir playing the titular role, but for Kareena, scoring the lead role was a rather lengthy process. Kareena has previously said that she had to audition to bag her part in the movie. At a recent media interaction, Aamir opened up about the same.

When indianexpress.com quizzed Aamir Khan about finding his Rupa in Kareena, he revealed that initially, they were looking at casting a younger actor. However, in retrospect, he shared that it would have been a “mistake” and is glad that they found her.

Giving details, the 57-year-old shared that since Laal Singh Chaddha‘s journey moves from 18-45 years, they decided they will use VFX and special effects to de-age him on screen. To avoid doubling up the efforts, they decided on casting a female actor of 25-26 years, so that she could play an 18-year-old, and with make-up can pull off as a 40-year-old too, “And that was a mistake we were making.”

Also Read |Aamir Khan wanted son Junaid to play the lead in Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s why it didn’t happen

“We were trying to look at that age group and were in that mode. The casting director then shared with us a video of another actor. While I and Advait watched it, we accidentally saw Kareena in it. For a second, we were shocked and then looked at each other. Kamaal lag rahi thi woh (she was looking amazing). Advait asked about the aging factor, and I said meri ho rahi hai, uski bhi ho jayegi (we are using special effects on me, will use them on her too). Since she was not 25, we didn’t think of her. She read through and it all went so well. I am so glad that she is our Rupa,” the Dangal actor added.

 

Having worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 3 Idiots and Taalash, Aamir spoke about how the actor has evolved and is getting better with time. He also picked Laal Singh Chaddha as one of her best performances.

“Kareena is just getting better and better at what she does. She manages to get into the skin of the character, and becomes that. This is one of her best. When I look at her as a fan, I have seen her in 3 idiots, she was fantastic in Taalash. But personally, I would rate Laal Singh Chaddha as her best. It’s also a very demanding performance. It had a very thin line,” he added.

Also Read |Aamir Khan reacts to ‘boycott Bollywood, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends: ‘Please watch my films’

 

The Taare Zameen Par actor also revealed that Jenny’s character from the original has been altered the most in this adaption. Without revealing much, Aamir said, “We don’t have cultural references as we never had the Hippie environment. So we altered her character appropriately to suit our society.”

The Bollywood star also picked Laal and Rupa’s love story as his favourite in the episodic journey of the lead star. “For me, that’s the heart of the film. It’s also the most moving aspect, the relationship Laal has with Rupa. The love he has in the heart.”

Ahead of the film’s release, the two actors will also join Karan Johar on the couch for the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 7.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright starrer Forrest Gump.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:44:08 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

4

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt says there is more to intelligence than just being book smart: They might think ‘she is dumb’ but…
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement