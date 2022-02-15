Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha release postponed to August, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to land on April 14 now

The film industry is busy working out the release calendars after the two Covid-induced lockdowns. On Tuesday, it was announced that Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will no longer be releasing on August 14, and Shahid Kapoor-led Jersey promptly occupying the vacant slot.

Laal Singh Chaddha makers announced that the film is yet to be completed and will not release in April. “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide,” the statement shared by Aamir Khan Production read.

In the note, the team further thanked T-Series and Om Raut for shifting the release date of Adipurush for them. The biggie starring Prabhas was set to release on the same date in August. The makers are yet to announce its new release date. Meanwhile, Jersey, starring Shahid and Mrunal Thakur, will now release on April 14. The film was all set to come out in December when many states closed cinemas due to rising Omicron cases. “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres,” Shahid tweeted. Directed by Goutam Tinnanuri, the film is the remake of Telugu hit which had Nani in the lead.

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

The statement by Aamir Khan Productions read, “We would like to thank Mr.Bhushan Kumar, T Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022.”

Interestingly a few weeks back, amid rumours that Laal Singh Chaddha might be rescheduled, the makers had assured that they will hold on to the Baisakhi date, and release the film on April 14. It was said that the team was not keep to clash with Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer period action film K.G.F: Chapter 2, which too is eyeing a release on the same date in April.

An official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ 1994 movie Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha went on floors in 2020 and was shot across 100 locations in the country. The team wrapped up the shoot in September last year, however, the rising cases of Covid-19 further delayed the post-production.

The original film followed Hanks’ titular character, a simple-minded, compassionate man, who participates and unintentionally affects important events in modern American history. Directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar fame), the film also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the cast.

Atul Kulkarni shares the screenplay credit for Laal Singh Chaddha along with Eric Roth, who had adapted the 1986 novel for Hanks’ movie. Forrest Gump, which chronicled the life story of the titular protagonist, a slow-witted but kindhearted man from Alabama, had won six Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor for Hanks and best director for Robert Zemeckis.