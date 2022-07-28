Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan shoot for Koffee with Karan Season 7, photos go viral

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, who will be seen together in Laal Singh Chaddha, have shot for an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7. Photos of the two actors were shared on their fan pages on social media. Though the two didn’t appear in the first trailer of Koffee with Karan 7, it seems they have decided to promote their film on the show.

In the photos, Kareena and Aamir are sitting beside each other and interacting with the show’s team. Aamir also posed with a few girls on the set of the show. While Kareena is dressed in black attire, Aamir is wearing a kurta and blue denim. KJo is also seen posing with fans while Aamir smokes a pipe in the background.

Kareena Kapoor had earlier posted pictures as she got ready to shoot for Koffee with Karan Season 7. She captioned them, “I like my Koffee black 🖤.”

This would be the first time that Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will be promoting Laal Singh Chaddha together. The film, an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood feature Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

Until now, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have graced the couch of Koffee with Karan Season 7.