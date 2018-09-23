Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, John Legend make merry at Isha Ambani’s engagement bash

Isha Ambani’s engagement was attended by AR Rahman, John Legend and others Isha Ambani’s engagement was attended by AR Rahman, John Legend and others

Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and others attended Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement extravaganza in Lake Como, Italy. The engagement was a grand affair.

We saw Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao involved in a hearty conversation. Juhi Chawla was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Later in the day, the guests were treated to a musical night with American singer John Legend’s performance. Along with John, the event also saw the presence of musical maestro AR Rahman.

