Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, John Legend make merry at Isha Ambani’s engagement bash

Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and others attended Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's engagement extravaganza in Lake Como, Italy.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2018 4:43:40 pm
isha ambani engagement Isha Ambani’s engagement was attended by AR Rahman, John Legend and others

Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and others attended Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement extravaganza in Lake Como, Italy. The engagement was a grand affair.

We saw Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao involved in a hearty conversation. Juhi Chawla was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Later in the day, the guests were treated to a musical night with American singer John Legend’s performance. Along with John, the event also saw the presence of musical maestro AR Rahman.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in conversation with Karan Johar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in conversation with Karan Johar. AR Rahman photo AR Rahman all decked up for the event. jacqueline fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez looked pretty as she took a mirror selfie. john legend photo John Legend performed at Ambani’s event. priyanka chopra at isha ambani engagement in italy Priyanka Chopra was all smiles as she was photographed at Isha Ambani’s Italy engagement. manish malhotra with priyanka chopra and nick jonas Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal engagement in Italy was attended by Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. nick jonas photos Nick Jonas donned an Indian attire for Isha Ambani’s engagement in Italy. janhvi kapoor at isha ambani engagement in italy Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning at Isha Ambani’s engagement ceremony in Italy sonam kapoor at isha ambani's engagement in italy Sonam Kapoor attended Isha Ambani’s engagement in Italy in a dress gifted to her by Priya Ahuja. anil kapoor at isha ambani engagement Anil Kapoor shared photos from Isha Ambani’s Italy engagement juhi chawla at isha ambani engagement party in italy Juhi Chawla shared a photo from Isha Ambani’s engagement bash and wrote, “Merrymaking at a special event held at charming Italy 💛 “

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement