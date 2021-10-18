Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla were shooed away by Mumbai’s taxi drivers: ‘They asked me, who is he’

As Juhi Chawla appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, she had quite a few stories to relate. The actor took to the stage of the comedy show along with Madhoo and Ayesha Jhulka. As Juhi spoke of the blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) that put her and Aamir Khan on the map, she spoke of the time that she and Aamir were chased away by Mumbai’s taxi drivers.

At that time, Mumbai’s taxis would carry the posters of the new films. “I still remember when our movie was going to be released. Nobody knew us. Remember, at that time, it was a common practice for taxis to carry film posters. There was a long line of taxis below our building, so I would go from driver to driver requesting them to put up the posters,” Juhi said.

However, not all taxi drivers were ready to give space to a bunch of newcomers. “They would ask, ‘Who’s he?’, and I would say he is the hero, Aamir Khan. They would then point to my image on the poster and ask, ‘Who’s she?’, and I would say, ‘This is me.’ And they would say, ‘No, no’, and shoo us away. But some did reply sweetly, allowing us to put up the posters,” she said.

Earlier this year, a throwback video of Aamir went viral where he was seen sticking posters of QSQT on autos. “Zutshi, me, Mansoor and his sister Nuzhat, we would all get into our cars, get on the road, stop taxis and autos. We would tell them ‘Stick these, our film is coming out soon’. Some would agree to it but others would not. They would ask us which film is it? Who is in it? Who is Aamir Khan? I would tell them I am Aamir Khan. We tried a lot that people would get to know about our movie,” he said in the video.

After the film released, Juhi and Aamir would wait outside theatres to see how the audience was accepting the film. “In those days, it was not like today, when daily collection figures are public knowledge in a day. We would stand outside theatres to see if people were going in to watch the movie or not. And we slowly came to know that people actually like our movie,” she said.

Also read | When Aamir Khan stuck Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak posters on autos, requested everyone to see the film

When she was asked how she felt after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak became a hit, Juhi said: “Should I tell you the truth? For long, I just couldn’t understand what happened.”