Here’s how Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla resolved their seven-year-long fight

Fans have always adored the chemistry between Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Off-screen too, the actors have always been vocal about their camaraderie. But not many know that the two friends had not spoken to each other for close to seven years.

Aamir Khan recently shared with the media, “During the shoot of Ishq, we fought over a small issue. It was a petty one, but I think I was a little egoistic then. So I decided I will not speak to her again. Even on sets, I would keep a distance from her. I don’t know why I behaved that way.”

He further shared, “Even when she would come and sit beside me, I would walk out. I would go and sit at least 50 feet away from her (laughs). I never greeted her or bid her goodbyes. Only during the scene, if we were required to speak, I would talk to her. But it was only professional.”

Aamir Khan recalled the incident while talking to a group of journalists about his production venture Rubaru Roshni. The documentary by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal presents three unbelievable tales of forgiveness. And Khan took the opportunity to share his personal story where letting go of a past anguish brought him peace.

“So for the next six-seven years, we did not speak. But when she got to know about my divorce with Reena, she called me up and asked to meet. Juhi had been close to both Reena and me, and she wanted to sort our differences. Juhi somewhere knew I might not pick up her call, but still she called me. That touched me and I knew the friendship hadn’t been affected a bit between us. We might not have been on talking terms but had continued to care for each other,” shared Aamir.

Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan have shared screen space in iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Love Love Love and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke among others. Post their differences on the sets of Ishq, the two are yet to work together again.