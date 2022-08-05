Aamir Khan digs into cake at sister Nikhat Khan Hegde’s 60th birthday bash, watch video

Aamir Khan attended his sister, producer Nikhat Hegde’s 60th birthday celebrations. Nikhat took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak-peek into her birthday bash. Aamir Khan is seen feeding cake to his sister and Nikhat thanks everyone and says, “Thankyou everyone for coming and I love you all.”

For the unversed, Nikhat is the daughter of Tahir Hussain. She got married to Santhosh Hegde and they have two children -Seher and Shravan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhat Hegde (@nikhat3628)

She is a film producer and she made her Bollywood debut as an actor in 2019 with the movie Saand Ki Ankh. As a producer she is behind some superhit films like Lagaan and Tum Mere Ho among. She has also acted in films like Tanhaji and Mission Mangal. The 60-year-old actor recently made her television debut with Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Also read | Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Previously Aamir had given a shout out to Nikhat from the Instagram handle of his production house. Taking to stories, he wrote, “My very best wishes to Nikhat Hegde, @shashisumeetproductions and the entire team for the launch of their new show #bannichowhomedelivery that launches tonight at 9pm on @starplus and @disneyplushotstar. Looking forward to watching with my family. Love… Aamir.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhat Hegde (@nikhat3628)

Talking about her character, Nikhat had told Zoom, “I am excited to make my debut on the small screen with the leading channel of our country Star Plus. It’s an opportunity and an honor to make my place in the viewer’s heart. Viewers will get to know more about my character as the show moves forward. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops.”

As for Aamir, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. he will star alongside actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and the film will release on August 11.