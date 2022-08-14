Aamir Khan joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, hoists flag at home. See pics

Superstar Aamir Khan has hoisted the national flag at his Mumbai residence as part of the central government’s nationwide campaign to hoist the tricolour during August 13-15 to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Aamir Khan, who is currently in news for his latest release Laal Singh Chaddha, was clicked at his balcony wearing a neat white tee with blue denims, sipping a cup of tea, overlooking the flag.

In another picture, the superstar was clicked looking at his phone, deeply engrossed. The official social media accounts of Aamir Khan Productions also changed its display picture to the image of the national flag.

Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and produced by Aamir Khan, has opened to largely positive reviews from the critics but mixed response from the audience. The film has been criticised by a section of the audience that has called for a boycott on the Advait Chandan directorial.

Aamir, who has returned to the big screen four years after the dud Thugs of Hindostan, is likely to see an underwhelming box office run of Laal Singh Chaddha. According to a report in Box Office India, the film’s total stands at around Rs 27.50 crore nett after three days, as per early estimates and might rake in around Rs 50 crore after five days if it consistently improves.

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha had a box office face off with Akshay Kumar’s drama Raksha Bandhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Despite releasing on a holiday, Raksha Bandha has have had a slow start at the box office, with total earnings of the film in the last three days reportedly being Rs 21.60 crores.