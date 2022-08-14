scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Aamir Khan joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, hoists flag at home. See pics

Aamir Khan has returned to cinema halls after a gap of four years with his latest, Laal Singh Chaddha.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 14, 2022 2:52:38 pm
Aamir Khan clicked at his residence (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Superstar Aamir Khan has hoisted the national flag at his Mumbai residence as part of the central government’s nationwide campaign to hoist the tricolour during August 13-15 to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Aamir Khan, who is currently in news for his latest release Laal Singh Chaddha, was clicked at his balcony wearing a neat white tee with blue denims, sipping a cup of tea, overlooking the flag.

In another picture, the superstar was clicked looking at his phone, deeply engrossed. The official social media accounts of Aamir Khan Productions also changed its display picture to the image of the national flag.

Amir Khan seen at his balcony (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aamir has joined a host of celebrities who have hoisted the national flag, including megastar Rajinikanth (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and produced by Aamir Khan, has opened to largely positive reviews from the critics but mixed response from the audience. The film has been criticised by a section of the audience that has called for a boycott on the Advait Chandan directorial.

Aamir, who has returned to the big screen four years after the dud Thugs of Hindostan, is likely to see an underwhelming box office run of Laal Singh Chaddha. According to a report in Box Office India, the film’s total stands at around Rs 27.50 crore nett after three days, as per early estimates and might rake in around Rs 50 crore after five days if it consistently improves.

Also Read: |Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan film registers marginal growth amid reports of some shows being cancelled due to non-occupancy

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha had a box office face off with Akshay Kumar’s drama Raksha Bandhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Despite releasing on a holiday, Raksha Bandha has have had a slow start at the box office, with total earnings of the film in the last three days reportedly being Rs 21.60 crores.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 02:52:38 pm

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

