Aamir Khan jets out of Mumbai with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan, watch video

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently snapped outside the Mumbai airport with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan. In the video shared by a paparazzo on Thursday, Aamir is seen posing for the cameras with Azad and Kiran. Aamir and Kiran, who got married in 2005, announced their separation in July last year.

Talking about his relationship with his ex-wife Kiran, Aamir had told News18, “Kiran and I are actually family. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side.”

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta with whom he has two kids – Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Aamir’s daughter Ira recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Aamir, Reena, Kiran, Imran Khan and others attended the engagement ceremony.

Recently, Aamir had revealed that he is taking a break from acting to spend time with his loved ones. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Aamir said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I want to be with my family. With my mom, with my kids. I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single mindedly focused on my films and it is not fair for the people who are close to me.”

However, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said that he will be working as producer for the movie Champions. “I am looking at the next year and a half in which I am not actually working as an actor and I will be working as a producer,” he added.