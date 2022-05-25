Aamir Khan is clean bowled by Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan advises him against a career in cricket. Watch

Aamir Khan has started promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in full swing. His promotional strategy is quite unique, and is attached to the ongoing season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL). In a video, the actor was seen challenging cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan for a match and said that he was finally ready to prove his worth as a honest-to-goodness batsman.

Now, in a new video posted on YouTube, Aamir does play some cricket, but followed by a fun banter with the two cricketers. Aamir is seen questioning Harbhajan, “You doubt that I can play cricket?” To which Harbhan responds, “Last time we played cricket, you got out on my very first ball! I thought you were good, because you made a century in front of the ‘Angrez’ (Britishers) and here you got out on the first ball.” Harbhajan here referred to Aamir’s Oscar-nominated film Lagaan (2001).”

Laughing on Harbhajan’s comments, Aamir cheekily said, “You don’t understand psychology. You are India’s top cricketer, if I had hit a six on your first ball, what would have happened…”

Irfan Pathan added, “He (Aamir) was giving you respect!” and to this Aamir says, “yes, I did it out of respect. I wondered to myself, ‘Aamir, get out in the first call, and save Harbhajan’s any blushes”. Aamir then promises the two cricketers that he will serve them some good cricket by saying, “The test of the pudding is eating it, I’ll show you my batting and bowling, and then you both decide if I can become a cricketer or not.”

Then looking at the camera, Aamir told the viewers, “The time has come when I’ll play cricket and these two will request me to join their team, and play cricket. I’ll prove it to you.” By this time, Aamir is ready with a bat in his hand while Harbhan balls. Aamir ends up missing it.

Aamir then tells the two cricketers that he has realised that this game now belongs to youngsters, and if he plays well, they’d lose confidence in the game, so he chooses to play badly and now snatch away the opportunity from the young players. Harbhajan and Irfan burst out laughing and Irfan suggests that Aamir should take up anchoring of the sport, instead of playing it.

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year, and the audience will soon get to see the first trailer of the movie. In a new video shared on the social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir has announced that the trailer of his upcoming film will be released during the IPL final on May 29.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an Advait Chandan directorial which also stars Kareena Kapoor. It is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’s Forrest Gump, the multiple Oscar-winning Tom Hanks-starrer that itself was an adaptation of the eponymous 1986 novel by Winston Groom. The film will release on August 11.