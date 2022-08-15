scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie, daughter Ira Khan urge fans to watch Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Don’t let a hate campaign destroy something beautiful’

Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie requested people to go and watch his latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is suffering at the box office.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 15, 2022 1:08:08 pm
aamir khanAamir Khan in a still from Laal Singh Chaddha.

While Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha struggles to make an impact at the box office, his family and Bollywood are doing their best to salvage the situation. Prior to the film’s release, boycott campaigns began to trend on Twitter with netizens sharing an old video of Aamir Khan talking about intolerance in India. As a result of mixed reviews and cancel culture, the film had a rather poor opening weekend—in fact, the lowest the actor has seen in 10 years.

Aamir’s niece Zayn Marie Khan shared a video on Instagram, requesting fans to watch the film. “If you have ever felt entertained by Aamir Khan or moved by him… he’s made fantastic films, go and watch Laal Singh Chaddha and don’t let a hate campaign destroy something truly beautiful.” Ira Khan shared the same video on Instagram. Ira also shared Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar’s reviews of the film, where they called it ‘magnificent’ and a must-watch.

Also Read |Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian

Hrithik had written, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.” Farhan wrote, “Such a beautiful film, not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh Chaddha holds its own. Congratulations to the team.”

On its fourth day, Laal Singh Chaddha collected in the range of Rs 9.85- Rs 10.65 crore as per early estimates, bringing the four day total to Rs 38.75 crore. While it’s a 15 per-cent growth as compared to Saturday, but for a film with an impressive star cast and a big budget, it is a distinctly dismal performance, despite faring well in the multiplexes. The film was rejected in the mass belts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

Prior to the film’s release, Aamir Khan had requested the audience to watch the film and not to boycott it. He had said, “I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts, they believe that… And that’s quite untrue.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 12:47:14 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things Podcast

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Transparent selection got India medals at CWG: PM Modi

Transparent selection got India medals at CWG: PM Modi

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals
Idea Exchange

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement