Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie, daughter Ira Khan urge fans to watch Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Don’t let a hate campaign destroy something beautiful’

While Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha struggles to make an impact at the box office, his family and Bollywood are doing their best to salvage the situation. Prior to the film’s release, boycott campaigns began to trend on Twitter with netizens sharing an old video of Aamir Khan talking about intolerance in India. As a result of mixed reviews and cancel culture, the film had a rather poor opening weekend—in fact, the lowest the actor has seen in 10 years.
Aamir’s niece Zayn Marie Khan shared a video on Instagram, requesting fans to watch the film. “If you have ever felt entertained by Aamir Khan or moved by him… he’s made fantastic films, go and watch Laal Singh Chaddha and don’t let a hate campaign destroy something truly beautiful.” Ira Khan shared the same video on Instagram. Ira also shared Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar’s reviews of the film, where they called it ‘magnificent’ and a must-watch.
Hrithik had written, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.” Farhan wrote, “Such a beautiful film, not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh Chaddha holds its own. Congratulations to the team.”
On its fourth day, Laal Singh Chaddha collected in the range of Rs 9.85- Rs 10.65 crore as per early estimates, bringing the four day total to Rs 38.75 crore. While it’s a 15 per-cent growth as compared to Saturday, but for a film with an impressive star cast and a big budget, it is a distinctly dismal performance, despite faring well in the multiplexes. The film was rejected in the mass belts.
Prior to the film’s release, Aamir Khan had requested the audience to watch the film and not to boycott it. He had said, “I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts, they believe that… And that’s quite untrue.”
