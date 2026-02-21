Aamir Khan’s inputs might ‘seem unfair or harsh’ but he is ‘very sincere,’ recalls Kalpana Iyer: ‘When people say he is very fussy…’

Kalpana Iyer, who recently went viral for dancing to her iconic track “Rambha Ho”, was also part of Aamir Khan’s 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani. She appeared briefly in the song “Pardesi” and nearly three decades later, Kalpana looked back at the experience and spoke about working with the actor—often called ‘Mr Perfectionist’—on the Dharmesh Darshan directorial.

Speaking to Simply Pankaj, Kalpana said, “Whenever I see my costume from Raja Hindustani, I remember Manish Malhotra a lot. He was young and just starting out. He made my costume with a great deal of love and affection. He was a great friend of Dharmesh ji.”

She added, “I have very fond memories of working with Aamir. When people say he is very fussy, I don’t think so. He is very sincere, disciplined, and he likes certain things done a certain way. I don’t see why not. If he wants to deliver a performance, remain true to his role, and carry his co-artists along with him, it’s not a crime.”

Recalling the shoot of “Pardesi,” she shared, “It was a night shoot, and if there was something I could do better, he would point it out—it was wonderful. I accepted it because Dharmesh ji is a wonderful director and he was open to suggestions.”

Raja Hindustani was not Kalpana’s first film with Aamir. She had earlier shared screen space with him in the 1990 film Tum Mere Ho, at a time when he was still new in the movies. Reflecting on his evolution over six years, she said, “For me, he has always been a perfectionist. He was the same during Tum Mere Ho and remained the same in Raja Hindustani. His perfection only intensified by then. He breathes, eats, drinks, and sleeps cinema. For him, it’s not just about himself—it’s about everyone around him. I respect that. It may seem unfair or harsh at times, but the end result benefits everyone.”

She further added, “Even during Raja Hindustani, when I did that one scene, any input from him helped—and it shows. I would be foolish not to acknowledge that. At that moment, it might bother you because you’re performing and someone is suggesting changes, but it was always for the betterment.”

Summing up her experience, Kalpana said, “I think he is a wonderful actor, and that reflects in every aspect of his life. He has done everything with sincerity. I only want to remember the good things. There is no time for negativity.”