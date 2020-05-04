Aamir Khan: I am not the person putting money in wheat bags

Aamir Khan denies distributing money in wheat bags. (Photo: Aamir Khan/Instagram) Aamir Khan denies distributing money in wheat bags. (Photo: Aamir Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Monday took to Twitter to refute reports that he placed Rs 15,000 in wheat bags meant for distribution in a slum area in Delhi.

Aamir tweeted, “Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn’t want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love.”

A TikTok user recently claimed that Aamir Khan placed Rs 15,000 in wheat bags distributed in a slum area in Delhi. After the TikTok video went viral, reports of Aamir Khan’s generosity emerged online.

Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn’t want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

Wow AAMIR KHAN. ♥️ Proud of you. Love you. pic.twitter.com/Zef3ukUPTw — 🍩 (@spot_boyy) April 22, 2020

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Laal Singh Chadha actor in April contributed to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also extended his support to daily wage workers of his upcoming film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd