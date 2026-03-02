Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan step in to sort rift between Farhan Akhtar-Ranveer Singh over Don 3: Report

The reported rift between Ranveer Singh and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar over Don 3 has been making headlines for months, casting uncertainty over one of Bollywood’s most anticipated franchise revivals. What began as creative reshuffling around the project soon snowballed into a larger financial and industry-level conversation.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter India, a key meeting took place today among leading filmmakers and producers, during which the Don 3 fallout was also discussed. The meeting was attended by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkumar Hirani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar Mangat and Amritpal Bindra. The film, backed by Excel Entertainment — led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar — had earlier announced Ranveer Singh as the new face of the iconic franchise, previously headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. However, developments behind the scenes reportedly led to major changes in the project’s direction.