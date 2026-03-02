Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan step in to sort rift between Farhan Akhtar-Ranveer Singh over Don 3: Report
Industry insiders reveal that there is a growing push to empower the Producers Guild of India with clearer contractual guidelines and faster arbitration processes to prevent disputes like Ranveer Singh vs Excel Entertainment from turning into prolonged stand-offs.
The reported rift between Ranveer Singh and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar over Don 3 has been making headlines for months, casting uncertainty over one of Bollywood’s most anticipated franchise revivals. What began as creative reshuffling around the project soon snowballed into a larger financial and industry-level conversation.
According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter India, a key meeting took place today among leading filmmakers and producers, during which the Don 3 fallout was also discussed. The meeting was attended by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkumar Hirani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar Mangat and Amritpal Bindra. The film, backed by Excel Entertainment — led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar — had earlier announced Ranveer Singh as the new face of the iconic franchise, previously headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. However, developments behind the scenes reportedly led to major changes in the project’s direction.
Sources indicate that Excel Entertainment has communicated significant financial losses following the restructuring of Don 3. The production house had earlier claimed it incurred losses of nearly Rs 40 crore and reportedly sought compensation from the actor. This claim sparked intense speculation within the industry, with whispers of strained relations between the star and the studio.
While neither party has publicly addressed the specifics, members of the Producers Guild of India are believed to have informally advised that if the stalemate continues, the matter should move toward a formal legal framework rather than remain in limbo.
Though it remains unclear whether the latest meeting has resulted in any immediate resolution, insiders suggest that preliminary conversations around a possible reconciliation between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment have begun. A source told The Hollywood Reporter India, “What seems to be emerging from these closed-door conversations is a larger attempt to avoid such situations escalating in the future.”
Industry insiders further reveal that there is a growing push to empower the Producers Guild of India with clearer contractual guidelines and faster arbitration processes to prevent similar disputes from turning into prolonged stand-offs. While the future of Don 3 remains uncertain, the larger conversation appears to be shifting toward establishing stronger industry safeguards and dispute-resolution mechanisms.
