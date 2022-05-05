Aamir Khan narrates how Laal Singh Chaddha’s Kahani was influenced by Raj Kapoor’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai in new podcast

The release of Laal Singh Chaddha is almost three months away but actor-producer Aamir Khan has already started promoting the film. A few days ago, the makers released the film’s first song “Kahani”, and now Aamir has shared how they made the track in a new podcast series.

The 17-minute podcast has Aamir talking about key details of “Kahani”, their music sessions, and how they ultimately came up with the track. Composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song was composed at Aamir and Kiran’s home in Panchgani. Director Advait Chandan was also a part of the music sessions.

Aamir Khan shared that Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the making for almost 14 years, but now that it is set to release, he wants viewers to know how technicians behind the scenes create the experience that is worth remembering.

In the podcast, Aamir shares that ever since he worked with Pritam and Amitabh in Dangal, he started recording their conversations during music sessions so if they have an idea, they can recall it later. He employed the same method here as well so the audience can hear Aamir and Advait’s excitement upon hearing the song for the first time.

At one point, Amitabh Bhattacharya asks if the spirit of the song they are making is on the same lines as Anari’s evergreen song “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai”. Aamir Khan agrees with Amitabh and calls “Kahani” a ‘philosophical’ experience that will be the theme song of the film.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Laal Singh Chaddha will release in theatres on August 11.