Saturday, June 18, 2022
Aamir Khan hosts team reunion as Lagaan turns 21. See inside photos, videos

Lagaan marked the inception of Aamir Khan Productions, the actor's production house which then went on to make films like 3 Idiots, PK and now Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mumbai
June 18, 2022 9:48:42 am
21 years of lagaanAamir Khan hosted a reunion party on the ocassion of 21 years of Lagaan at his home in Mumbai. (Photo: Aamir Khan Productions/ Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s Oscar-nominated film Lagaan recently had its 21st anniversary and to mark the occasion, the team of the film had a reunion. Aamir Khan’s production house shared a video of the get-together on social media.

The video gives glimpses of the intimate party that the actor hosted for filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, actors Yashpal Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Raj Zutshi, Shankar Pandey, Raja Awasthi, Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, and Amin Gazi. Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra were also a part of the celebrations.

Aamir Khan Productions shared a video from the party on Instagram, and wrote, “#21YearsOfLagaan.” Irfan commented on the video, “What a lovely evening.” A fan wrote, “so adorable.” Another wrote, “what a wonderful idea to meet after years, what fun it has been…” One more said, “What a spectacular reunion!!!”, another wished Aamir’s upcoming film becomes a hit like this too, they wrote, “Hope one day we celebrate 21 years of #lalsinghchaddha like this ❤️.”

Sharing yet another video, the production house wrote, “Thank you for all the love for the last 21 years! The journey of Aamir Khan Productions started with #Lagaan , and the film continues to be a part of our journey! Sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usi ki rahein…”

Lagaan was a breakthrough movie in Aamir’s career, and it was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Last year, when the film celebrated twenty years, Aamir thanked Ashutosh Gowarikar for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the film. He had said, “Firstly, I want to thank Ashutosh (Gowariker), and the entire cast and crew, and the partners as well as the entire exhibitor sector for their support. I also want to extend my thanks to the seniors of the film industry who stood behind the project and showered so much praise on it.”

He had also shared how challenging it was to make the film at the time. “Lagaan was a film that made sure we paid our Lagaan in full. It was a very difficult film to make. We had to face a lot of hardships, but the film also gave the team a lot of unforgettable memories, relationships and happiness,” he shared.

Aamir is awaiting the release of his next film — Laal Singh Chaddha — with Kareena Kapoor. The film is an official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

