Aamir Khan has a Pathaan connection, sister Nikhat makes cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film

While actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was always supposed to feature a cameo by Salman Khan, there’s one special appearance in the film that has come as a surprise to fans. Actor Aamir Khan also has a connection with the film; the actor’s sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde, appears in a cameo and shares the screen with Shah Rukh.

On Instagram, she reposted stories where a few fans and relatives had uploaded stills of her appearance, and expressed their joy at seeing her in the film. Aamir has two sisters, Nikhat and Farhat, and one brother, Faisal. In the film, Nikhat plays the Afghan woman who gives Pathaan his name after he saves their village. The actor also appears towards the end of the film, as a part of Pathaan’s ‘family’.

Actor Nikhat Khan has done a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. (Photo: Instagram/Nikhat3628) Actor Nikhat Khan has done a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. (Photo: Instagram/Nikhat3628)

Shah Rukh Khan‘s film is breaking records at the box office records after being released on January 25. The film made Rs 57 crore on day one, and added approximately Rs 70 crore on day two.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s return to starring roles for the first time since 2018’s Zero. It also features a cameo by Salman Khan, who reprises his role from the Tiger movies. Pathaan is a part of production house Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, alongside Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.