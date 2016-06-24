Follow Us:
Aamir Khan praises Harshvardhan Kapoor, Saiyami Kher for Mirzya

Aamir Khan has praised actors Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher for their upcoming directorial Mirzya.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: June 24, 2016 5:12:03 pm
Superstar Aamir Khan has praised actors Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher, who are making their debut with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming directorial Mirzya.

The movie marks the debut of two star children — Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan and Tanvi Azmi’s niece Saiyami in the lead. After the trailer of the romantic drama film was launched, Aamir tweeted that Harshvardhan looks terrific and Saiyami looks beautiful.

“Harsh looks terrific as Mirzya, and Saiyami Kher looks beautiful. Good luck to the entire team. Love. A,” Aamir tweeted on Friday (June 24).

The Ghulam star also congratulated the filmmaker and said that the film looks visually stunning.

Mehra’s directorial is inspired by the tale of the legend of Mirza-Sahiban and is touted to be an epic action-romance set in contemporary times.

The film is slated to hit the screens on October 7.

