Aamir Khan to produce Gulshan Kumar biopic

After much delay, there is finally some confirmation on the Gulshan Kumar biopic. Aamir Khan Productions and T-Series will be jointly producing the biopic which will be directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame. The film was earlier titled Mogul and was supposed to star Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “BIG NEWS… Aamir Khan Productions and TSeries to release Gulshan Kumar biopic in Christmas 2019… Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor… Filming to begin early next year.”

BIG NEWS… Aamir Khan Productions and TSeries to release Gulshan Kumar biopic in Christmas 2019… Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor… Filming to begin early next year. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2018

Akshay Kumar apparently left the project citing date issues but soon Aamir Khan got involved. As per sources, it was actually director Rajkumar Hirani who got Aamir Khan interested in the project. On the condition of anonymity, a source claimed, “Actually when the script was drafted, Bhushan Kumar wanted to run it past Rajkumar Hirani for any inputs from him. Though Hirani was busy with the post production of Sanju, he took out time and made sure to go through the script and what he saw impressed him. So much so that he wanted Aamir also to read it. As Aamir and Hirani have had a great working relationship and shared quite a knack for storytelling, Aamir got his hands on the script and liked it.”

With Sanju performing spectacularly well at the box office, one can say that biopics are back to being the flavour of the season.

The lead cast of the Gulshan Kumar biopic is yet to be announced but it would be certainly interesting to watch if Mr Perfectionist himself takes on the role.

