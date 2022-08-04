Karan Johar accuses Aamir Khan of changing syntax of Hindi cinema, holds him responsible as Bollywood loses the race to South cinema

Actor Aamir Khan is busy promoting his much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor recently appeared on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan, which is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. During the show, Aamir was asked about his take on the back to back success of films from southern film industries such as Pushpa The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2.

Karan started off by telling Aamir that he was responsible for changing the tonality of stories, which the audience was earlier accustomed to.

Karan said, “There’s been so much success that some of the South Industry films have offered us in terms of ‘Baahubali’, then ‘RRR’, ‘KGF’, and ‘Pushpa’ and some of our films that haven’t been working. Is there a shift that’s happened in our movies recently in terms of like there’s a tonality that ‘KGF’ has or ‘Pushpa’ has that actually Hindi cinema used to have. We actually let go of it and you’re responsible for it.”

The filmmaker further supported his stance by staying, “In the year 2001 you came up with two films ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Lagaan’, both had new sensibilities, both had a new syntax in cinema then after that you came up with a film ‘Rang De Basanti’ in 2006, then you made ‘Taare Zameen Par’ right after that, with the result you started making a certain audience and filmmakers.”

However, Aamir denied the claim and said that all his films have been made keeping the masses in mind. “No you’re wrong. Those were all heartland films. Those movies had emotions. They reach the common man. It’s something that you will emotionally connect to. ‘Rang De Basanti’ is a very emotional film. It touches the people at grassroots,” Aamir said during the chat show.

He further said, “I am not saying make action films or crude films. Make good films with great stories but choose topics that are relevant to most people. Every filmmaker has the freedom to make what they want. But when you are picking something that the bulk of India is not really interested in… There are niche people who are interested, which most of us don’t realise. That’s what I feel is the difference.”

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is set to release on August 11.