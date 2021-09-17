Aamir Khan gives daughter Ira a quick hug after their dinner date, see photos

Aamir Khan enjoyed a dinner date with daughter Ira Khan on Thursday night. The father-daughter duo was seen at a Mumbai restaurant as they stepped out after dinner. Aamir and Ira went to Mizu restaurant in Khar, Mumbai.

Aamir Khan had a busy last week as he was shooting for his upcoming film titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and both were spotted on film’s sets. While Kareena is off for a family vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan ahead of her birthday, Aamir too took some time off for his daughter.

Aamir and Ira were seen in casual attires and had their masks on.

Here are the latest photos of Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan:

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira is an aspiring filmmaker, who made her directorial debut two years ago. In 2019, she directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea. It starred Hazel Keech in the lead role. Besides, Ira recently launched her Agatsu Foundation with an attempt at providing mental health support during these extraordinary times.

Earlier this year, Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao announced their separation after 15 years of their marriage. Announcing their decision, they said that they will continue to work together and co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

This week Aamir and Kiran Rao also made headlines as they reportedly attended Aamir’s childhood friend’s wedding in Bandra together. The couple also worked closely Laal Singh Chaddha.