Aamir says girlfriend Gauri ‘completes me’; accepts marriages with Reena, Kiran failed despite ‘deep bonds’

Aamir Khan has always been quite candid about his personal life and past regrets. In a recent interview, the actor revealed the biggest mistake of his life – not getting attached and giving time to his children, Junaid and Ira Khan. He also opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, and how he feels ‘complete’ today. Aamir also revealed that at one point, he knew more about the directors of his films more than his own kids.

During a conversation with Navbharat Times, the 61-year-old expressed that he is ‘happy’ with Gauri. “I am very lucky that I met Gauri and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) was also very deep, but things didn’t work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab mai jaake mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today),” he shared.

When asked about owning up to his professional and personal mistakes, the actor said, “I am the way I am. Every person makes mistake in their life, no one is perfect. If you understand and accept your mistake, it doesn’t make you small. Even I am learning from my own life and mistakes. I will always try to not repeat those mistakes, and I grow as a person, and as an actor. This will only happen if I understand and admit my mistakes. I am a very straightforward man, whatever I feel, I say.”

He further added, “The one mistake that I have already started rectifying is not giving enough time to my closed ones and relationships. I was only addicted to work, filmmaking, and acting for 30-35 years. I got a chance to examine my life again during Covid pandemic. I wasn’t being able to work at that time, then I realised that I had lost many things and this time would not come again.”

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After the realisation during pandemic, Aamir started fixing his relationship with his children by spending more time with them. “Right after that, I immediately changed myself and now I give lot more time to my relationships as compared to earlier. And more than time, their value has increased in my heart. I have shifted focus again towards my kids, mother, friends, relatives, and people around me. This is that one thing that I felt I had to work primarily on.”

Having said that, he mentioned that his relationship with Junaid and Ira was great earlier as well. “My relationship with my kids was good earlier as well. My loved ones say that I am very hard on myself and it’s not like I didn’t spend time with time. However, I feel that the level of deep attachment I could have had with them when they were younger, I couldn’t do that,” he said.

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Aamir continued, “I was very close to my directors, I knew their fears, insecurities, dreams, and everything else. But, I didn’t know all of this about Junaid and Ira. This is not about time, it’s about one’s mental attachment with someone. My focus wasn’t on my kids, I regret that deeply now. I wanted to work on it and I have been improving.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming production Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and his son Junaid Khan. He also has Lahore 1947 in the pipeline.