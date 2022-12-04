Aamir Khan gets emotional as he recalls father and producer Tahir Hussain’s financial woes: ‘Logon ke phone aate the…’

Actor Aamir Khan has acted in and produced multiple hits in Bollywood. While he is on a break from acting right now, Aamir continues to stay invested in his production house and actively works on his role as a producer. The actor comes from a family of filmmakers, with his late father, Tahir Hussain and uncle Nasir Hussain being well-known producers as well. However, the actor revealed that financially, things were not always hunky-dory at his home.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir said that while everyone assumed that his family led a luxurious life, some monetary decisions made by his father didn’t reap expected results. Going down the memory lane, the actor teared up during the interview and took some time to compose himself, as he remembered seeing his father struggle with money.

In the interview, Aamir said, “Thing that would trouble us most was Abba Jaan ko dekh ke (seeing our father). Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn’t have enough sense that he should not have taken so much loan,” he said. Aamir said that due to the film tickets getting sold in black, producers would also often not get their dues. He added that though a few of his father’s films did work, ‘he never had money’.

Aamir and his brother Faisal got into acting eventually. Aamir launched his production house Aamir Khan Productions in 1999 and has produced some of the most successful films such as Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, Dangal among others. However, he hasn’t forgotten the pain he felt, seeing his father go through those turbulent times.

“Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Unka jhagda shuru hojata tha phone pe ki ‘main kya karu, mere paas paise nahi hai. Meri film atki hai, mere actors ko boliye dates dein mujhe, main kya karu.’ (So it would hurt us seeing him in trouble. Because lenders used to call us. We would hear him fighting with people on the phone, telling them ‘what do I do, my film is stuck. Tell the actors to give me dates’).”

Aamir was recently clicked at the FIFA World cup with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad. The actor is currently spending time with his family. In a calculated decision, Aamir announced that he will take a break from acting and focus on his personal life.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I want to be with my family. With my mom, with my kids. I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single mindedly focused on my films and it is not fair for the people who are close to me,” Aamir said in November at an event in Delhi.

Advertisement

The actor, who was earlier going to star in the film Champions, will now only be involved as a producer. Further explaining the time he plans to be away from camera, Aamir had said, “I am looking at the next year and a half in which I am not actually working as an actor and I will be working as a producer.”