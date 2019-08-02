Toggle Menu
Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Chhichhore trailerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/aamir-khan-gets-emotional-after-watching-the-trailer-of-nitesh-tiwari-chhichhore-5872081/

Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Chhichhore trailer

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore is being called a “riveting story of today’s generation” by the makers.

aamir khan on chhichhore trailer
Nitesh Tiwari organised for a special screening of Chhichhore trailer for Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan recently watched the trailer of Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming project Chhichhore.

Talking about Khan’s reaction to Chhichhore’s trailer, Tiwari said, “I will be very honest with you. When he entered, it made me slightly nervous. I was hoping that I get appreciation from Aamir sir once again. I was very happy when he was watching the trailer.”

The filmmaker added, “He loved it. He was laughing. At the same time, he also got emotional towards the end of the trailer. Most importantly, it was a wonderful gesture that he gave us such a big surprise which shows he cares for me. This is something I will cherish for a long time.”

Also see | It’s wrap for Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore is being called a “riveting story of today’s generation” by the makers.

Fox Star Studios has co-produced Chhichhore with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Abhishek Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his ‘second birthday’
2 Dia Mirza: No third person is the reason for Sahil and me to part ways
3 Saaho song Enni Soni: Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar deliver the goods