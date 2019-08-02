Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Chhichhore trailer

Aamir Khan recently watched the trailer of Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming project Chhichhore.

Talking about Khan’s reaction to Chhichhore’s trailer, Tiwari said, “I will be very honest with you. When he entered, it made me slightly nervous. I was hoping that I get appreciation from Aamir sir once again. I was very happy when he was watching the trailer.”

The filmmaker added, “He loved it. He was laughing. At the same time, he also got emotional towards the end of the trailer. Most importantly, it was a wonderful gesture that he gave us such a big surprise which shows he cares for me. This is something I will cherish for a long time.”

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore is being called a “riveting story of today’s generation” by the makers.

Fox Star Studios has co-produced Chhichhore with Sajid Nadiadwala.