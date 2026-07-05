Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt’s first wedding photo: Inside couple’s intimate ceremony at home

Aamir Khan wedding: The first photo from the wedding of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have now been unveiled. The Bollywood superstar tied the knot with his partner of over two years in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday morning. They were surrounded by only their closest friends and family members, including their children from respective previous marriages.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding photo

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Aamir Khan’s official spokesperson took to Instagram to share an exclusive inside image from the actor’s wedding. In the picture, Aamir and Gauri are seen sitting on the floor and signing the marriage documents. Gauri’s son from her previous marriage is standing in the middle of the couple, as Aamir’s son from his second marriage with filmmaker Kiran Rao — Azad — is seated by Aamir’s side.

Aamir and Gauri’s family and close friends surround the couple as they officiate the wedding inside their living room. Aamir’s mother Zeenat Hussain can also be spotted seated in the background. While Aamir chose a simple yet elegant white outfit for the occasion, accessorizing it with a bronze brooch, Gauri can be seen dressed in an ornamental beige attire, with her hair neatly tied up in a braid.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding ceremony at home was attended by their children from previous marriages — including from his first marriage with Reena Dutta — actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan, who was accompanied by her husband Nupur Shikhare. The guest list also included businessman Mukesh Ambani, political Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, crickter Irfan Pathan and actors Vir Das and Elli Avram, among others.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s love story

Aamir Khan first met Gauri Spratt around 25 years ago. However, the two reconnected a couple of years ago in Bengaluru through his cousin Nuzhat Khan. They began dating soon and continued to be in a long-distance relationship for months. A year after they started seeing each other, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media in March last year on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Gauri, who has a son from a previous marriage, was formerly employed at haircare brand. Now, she’s relocated to Mumbai and is assisting Aamir with his banner Aamir Khan Productions, which completed 25 years last month since the release of Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 seminal period sports drama Lagaan.

While Aamir Khan maintained in March 2025 that getting married for the third time at the age of 60 may not be appropriate, he does feel very “settled” with Gauri as a partner. However, last month, Aamir confirmed that he’d indeed be tying the knot with Gauri on July 5, though in a very intimate ceremony at home, where they’d officially register their wedding.

Also Read — Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates

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This is the third time Aamir has gotten married. He first tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986, and they divorced in 2002. He then began dating Kiran Rao in 2004 before getting married to her the next year. They announced their separation in 2021.