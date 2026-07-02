No grand reception for Aamir Khan: Actor to marry Gauri Spratt at home on Sunday

Aamir Khan is all set to marry for the third time this month. The actor will tie the knot with girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5. However, do not expect him to throw a lavish bash with the who’s who of the Hindi film industry invited, like he did recently for the 25th anniversary of Aamir Khan Productions, which commenced its operations with Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 seminal period sports drama Lagaan.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding ceremony

Aamir Khan plans to make his third wedding all about simplicity and intimacy. SCREEN has learn that the actor and Gauri will register their wedding at the actor’s Bandra home in Mumbai. They’ll mark the occasion with a small wedding ceremony in the first half of the day. Only family members and close friends of the couple are expected to attend the intimate affair.