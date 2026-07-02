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No grand reception for Aamir Khan: Actor to marry Gauri Spratt at home on Sunday
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Mumbai residence.
Aamir Khan is all set to marry for the third time this month. The actor will tie the knot with girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5. However, do not expect him to throw a lavish bash with the who’s who of the Hindi film industry invited, like he did recently for the 25th anniversary of Aamir Khan Productions, which commenced its operations with Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 seminal period sports drama Lagaan.
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding ceremony
Aamir Khan plans to make his third wedding all about simplicity and intimacy. SCREEN has learn that the actor and Gauri will register their wedding at the actor’s Bandra home in Mumbai. They’ll mark the occasion with a small wedding ceremony in the first half of the day. Only family members and close friends of the couple are expected to attend the intimate affair.
What will make the occasion extra special and emotional is the fact that all their four children from their respective previous marriages will be actively involved in the wedding. These include actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan from Aamir’s first wedding with Reena Dutta, son Azad from his second wedding with filmmaker Kiran Rao, and Gauri’s son from her previous wedding.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s love story
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met each through his cousin Nuzhat Khan in Bengaluru. The two dated for a year before Aamir introduced her to the media as his partner ahead of his 60th birthday in March last year. The two have also been living together at his Bandra residence. Last month, Aamir confirmed that he’ll be tying the knot with Gauri on July 5.
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Gauri, who has the experience of working at a top hair brand in Bengaluru, is now assisting Aamir with his production house in Mumbai. While addressing the question of whether he plans to marry Gauri, he quipped, “Iss umar mein shaadi karna mujhe shobha nahi deta (It doesn’t feel right to get married at my age),” before admitting that he feels very “settled” with Gauri now.
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