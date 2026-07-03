Aamir Khan reveals details of wedding with Gauri Spratt: ‘We are hosting it at home’

Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot with his partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5. And days before the big day, Aamir spoke to the media at the screening of Rajkumar Hirani’s series Pritam and Pedro, where he was accompanied by his son Junaid Khan. Aamir addressed the mediapersons present at the event and confirmed that the wedding will be held at his home, and will be an intimate affair.

Speaking about the special occasion, Aamir requested fans and the media to bless the couple. Aamir shared, “Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hai aur kuch khaas dost hai (The wedding is on July 5. We are hosting it at home; it’s a very small, intimate affair. It is a very special day for us. Both families and a few close friends will be there).”