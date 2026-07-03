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Aamir Khan reveals details of wedding with Gauri Spratt: ‘We are hosting it at home’
Aamir Khan has confirmed his July 5 wedding to Gauri Spratt, revealing that the ceremony will be a private affair attended by close family and friends.
Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot with his partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5. And days before the big day, Aamir spoke to the media at the screening of Rajkumar Hirani’s series Pritam and Pedro, where he was accompanied by his son Junaid Khan. Aamir addressed the mediapersons present at the event and confirmed that the wedding will be held at his home, and will be an intimate affair.
Speaking about the special occasion, Aamir requested fans and the media to bless the couple. Aamir shared, “Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hai aur kuch khaas dost hai (The wedding is on July 5. We are hosting it at home; it’s a very small, intimate affair. It is a very special day for us. Both families and a few close friends will be there).”
He added, “Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prathana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai (We are holding it right at home. We just need everyone’s blessings for our happiness and pray that we have a wonderful journey ahead. It is a very small, intimate affair, a truly homely one).”
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As reported earlier by SCREEN, Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt are set to tie the knot on July 5 in a private ceremony at the actor’s Bandra residence in Mumbai. The couple has reportedly chosen a simple and intimate celebration, with a registered marriage followed by a small wedding ceremony attended by close family members and friends.
Unlike many high-profile Bollywood weddings, there are no plans for a grand reception.
What makes the occasion even more special and emotional is that all four children from their previous marriages will be actively involved in the wedding celebrations. This includes Aamir Khan’s children, actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan from his first marriage with Reena Dutta, and son Azad from his second marriage with filmmaker Kiran Rao, along with Gauri Spratt’s son from her previous marriage.
Aamir and Gauri made their relationship public last year on Aamir’s 60th birthday.
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