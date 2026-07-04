Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor’s Mumbai home decked up ahead of intimate July 5 ceremony

Aamir Khan's sister was seen arriving at the the actor's house for the wedding preparations.

The countdown to Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding has begun, with the actor’s Mumbai residence now beautifully decorated ahead of the intimate ceremony scheduled for Sunday, July 5. Floral arrangements and elegant decor have been put in place as preparations gather pace for the private celebration, which will be attended by close family members and a select group of friends.

Preparations for Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding are in full swing, with several videos from outside the actor’s Mumbai residence surfacing on social media.

As excitement builds ahead of the July 5 ceremony, one of Aamir’s sisters was also spotted arriving at his home on Saturday afternoon to take part in the wedding preparations.