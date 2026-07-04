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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor’s Mumbai home decked up ahead of intimate July 5 ceremony
Decorations are in place as Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence gears up to host his intimate wedding with Gauri Spratt, with close family and friends expected to attend the private celebration.
The countdown to Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding has begun, with the actor’s Mumbai residence now beautifully decorated ahead of the intimate ceremony scheduled for Sunday, July 5. Floral arrangements and elegant decor have been put in place as preparations gather pace for the private celebration, which will be attended by close family members and a select group of friends.
Preparations for Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding are in full swing, with several videos from outside the actor’s Mumbai residence surfacing on social media.
As excitement builds ahead of the July 5 ceremony, one of Aamir’s sisters was also spotted arriving at his home on Saturday afternoon to take part in the wedding preparations.
See recent videos from Aamir Khan’s home:
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Earlier, Aamir confirmed that the wedding would be a small affair hosted at his home. The actor also requested fans and the media to bless the newlyweds while respecting their privacy during the celebrations.
The low-key wedding comes after months of public interest in Aamir and Gauri’s relationship.
Speaking to the media, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor requested fans and the media to bless the couple, saying that he and Gauri are looking forward to beginning this new chapter of their lives with everyone’s blessings.
“Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prathana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai (We are holding it right at home. We just need everyone’s blessings for our happiness and pray that we have a wonderful journey ahead. It is a very small, intimate affair, a truly homely one),” he added.
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Aamir’s children, actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, and his son Azad from his second marriage with filmmaker Kiran Rao, will join the celebrations alongside Gauri Spratt’s son from her previous marriage. Rumoured guests at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding also include filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Raj Kumar Santoshi.
According to reports, the couple is expected to begin their wedding celebrations by officially registering their marriage at Aamir Khan’s residence during the first half of the day.
Despite the buzz surrounding the event, the couple have opted for a simple and personal ceremony rather than a lavish celebration, staying true to Aamir’s preference for keeping family milestones away from the spotlight.
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