‘I feel complete today’: How Gauri Spratt changed Aamir Khan’s life

Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on July 5. According to reports, the couple, who have been together for more than two years will tie the knot in the presence of close family members and friends. The development comes more than a year after Aamir publicly introduced Gauri to the world on his 60th birthday, marking the first time he spoke openly about their relationship.

Before joining Aamir Khan Productions, Gauri worked with a Bengaluru-based salon chain. She is also a mother to a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage. She now works with Aamir Khan Productions. Gauri and Aamir have been friends for more than 25 years.

First ever introduction to Gauri

During a media interaction on his birthday in March 2025, Aamir revealed that he had first met Gauri nearly 25 years ago. The two later reconnected through his cousin, Nuzhat Khan, eventually developing a close bond. Reflecting on their relationship, Aamir had said, “I’ve been fortunate to be in a strong relationship. Like, Reena and I spent 16 years together, and then Kiran and I spent 16 years together, and in many ways we are still together. I’ve learnt so much, and it’s been very enriching. With Gauri, I feel settled.”

Their first public appearance together

Shortly after making their relationship public, Aamir and Gauri were spotted together for the first time at Excel Entertainment’s office in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Gauri wanted a ‘kind, caring’ man

In her first ever interaction with the media in March 2025, Gauri spoke candidly about what drew her to the actor. “I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring,” she said. Responding to her remark, Aamir joked, “After all that, you found me?” Gauri also revealed that she had watched only two of Aamir’s films, Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai.

Speaking about her limited exposure to his work, Aamir explained, “She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn’t watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, either. She doesn’t see me as a superstar but as a partner.”

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In the same interaction, Aamir spoke about the sense of calm he has found in his relationship with Gauri. “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was. I have tried to tell her how it will be, the media madness, and prepare her somewhat for it. She isn’t used to it. But we are hoping that you guys will be kind,” he said.

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Aamir and Gauri met ‘by mistake’

Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Aamir recalled how his relationship with Gauri began unexpectedly. “Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened.” The actor also opened up about his emotional state before meeting her. “Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged, and who will I find in this age. Also, my therapy started, and I understood that I need to love myself first and make myself healthy. So, I worked on that. I had two very strong, deep relationships with Kiran and Reena, and we are close till date and we still respect each other. I never thought I would meet anyone with whom I could bond this way.”

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt reportedly began living together in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI) Earlier this year, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt reportedly began living together in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

‘In my heart, I’m already married to her’

Over the past year, Aamir has repeatedly emphasised the seriousness of his relationship with Gauri, while maintaining that a formal wedding was not his immediate priority. In a chat with SCREEN, he said, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along.”

During an appearance on Too Much With Twinkle and Kajol, Aamir further reflected on the meaning of commitment. “When you are committed to a relationship, then shaadi toh paper pe sign karke karte hai (you marry by signing on a piece of paper). If you are really connected with the person, sometimes it’s like marriage. Like Gauri and I are together, we are very highly committed to each other.”

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Aamir and Gauri moved in together in January 2026

In January 2026, it was reported that Aamir and Gauri were planning to move in together. In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the actor confirmed the same and said, “This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness,” he said.

Aamir, however, stressed that his relationship with Gauri was deeply committed. “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together.”

Aamir has made multiple public appearances with Gauri.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aamir has made multiple public appearances with Gauri.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

‘I feel complete today’

Earlier this year, Aamir spoke about how the relationship had changed him personally. He told Navbharat Times, “I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn’t work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today).”

Junaid Khan’s reaction

Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan, also had warm words for Gauri during a conversation with Vickey Lalwani. Junaid is Aamir’s son from his first wife Reena. “Gauri is lovely, she is very sweet. I am genuinely really happy for him. I am not sure how long it was before he revealed it to the media. Eventually, it’s a personal relationship, and it will remain that way.”

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Asked how he addresses Gauri and Kiran Rao, Junaid said, “I call Gauri by her name only. For the longest time, Kiran was Kiran aunty. And at one point, when we were 15-16, she asked me to call her by her name. We all live within a 100 meters distance of each other.”

Aamir said that Gauri completes him.

(Photo: ANI) Aamir said that Gauri completes him.(Photo: ANI)

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Aamir’s previous marriages

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986 at the age of 21. The couple welcomed two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, before separating in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The two welcomed son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy and announced their separation in 2021.

Despite the end of both marriages, Aamir has continued to share a cordial relationship with Reena and Kiran. The family is often seen together at celebrations, festivals and important occasions, while continuing to support one another and co-parent their children.