Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Love Story: Two-decade-old friendship to lifelong partnership

After making their relationship public in 2025, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are all set to take the next step. The couple, who have known each other for nearly 25 years, will tie the knot on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Ahead of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s big day, we look back at all the key milestones in their relationship so far.

Although the two first crossed paths over two decades ago, life took them in different directions before fate brought them together again years later.

Their reunion reportedly happened through one of Aamir’s family members, leading them to reconnect after a long gap. What started as a casual conversation, gradually evolved into a close friendship, with both discovering a strong emotional bond that eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

When Aamir Khan fell in love with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan previously opened up about his relationship with Gauri Spratt, revealing that their love story began unexpectedly. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the actor said, “Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened.” Reflecting on his life before meeting her, Aamir admitted that he had not expected to find love again after his marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

He shared, “Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged, and who will I find at this age. Also, my therapy started, and I understood that I need to love myself first and make myself healthy. So, I worked on that.”

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt walk hand-in-hand. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt walk hand-in-hand.

He added that he continues to share a respectful bond with both his former wives and never imagined he would find such a deep connection again until Gauri came into his life.

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When Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt to the world

Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, revealing that the two had initially met nearly 25 years ago before reconnecting through his cousin, Nuzhat Khan. Speaking about their relationship, Aamir said, “I’ve been fortunate to be in a strong relationship. Like, Reena and I spent 16 years together, and then Kiran and I spent 16 years together, and in many ways we are still together. I’ve learnt so much, and it’s been very enriching. With Gauri, I feel settled.”

Soon after making their relationship public, the couple made their first public appearance together when they were spotted at Excel Entertainment’s office in Mumbai.

Gauri Spratt about Aamir Khan

Unlike many who have grown up admiring Aamir as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Gauri grew up away from any kind of filmy influences. The couple moved in together in early 2026.

In her first media interaction in March 2025, Gauri Spratt spoke about what she looks for in a partner, saying she wanted someone who is “kind, a gentleman, and just caring.” Reacting to her statement, Aamir Khan jokingly said, “After all that, you found me?”

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Gauri also shared that she had watched only Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai, while Aamir explained that her limited exposure to Hindi cinema came from growing up in Bengaluru. He added that she sees him more as a partner than as a superstar.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt, who is now part of Aamir Khan Productions, previously worked with a Bengaluru-based salon chain before transitioning into the film production space. She is also a mother to a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are always seen holding hands. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are always seen holding hands.

Aamir Khan on Gauri Spratt: ‘In my heart, I’m already married to her’

Aamir Khan previously opened up about his relationship with Gauri Spratt, saying the two are already deeply committed even without formalising marriage. Speaking to SCREEN, he previously said, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along.”

He further reflected on commitment during an appearance on Too Much With Twinkle and Kajol, adding that true connection is about emotional bonding rather than paperwork, stating that he already considers their relationship equivalent to marriage in spirit.

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About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding is expected to be an intimate registered ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Aamir Khan himself shared details about his upcoming wedding with partner Gauri Spratt, confirming that the couple has chosen a simple registered marriage instead of a grand celebration. The actor said the ceremony will take place at home on July 5 and will be attended only by close family members and a small circle of friends. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Aamir said, “It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic.” While the guest list has not been officially revealed, it remains unclear whether his close friends from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will attend the intimate ceremony.

Aamir Khan has been married twice in the past. His first marriage was with Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children: a son, Junaid Khan, and a daughter, Ira Khan. After their divorce, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the couple has a son named Azad Rao Khan, born through surrogacy. Although Aamir and Kiran later separated, they continue to co-parent Azad and maintain a cordial relationship.

As Aamir Khan shares a close and cordial bond with all his family members, they are expected to be an important part of his big day.