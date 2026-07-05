Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt dance with loved ones after wedding, watch video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his longtime friend Gauri Spratt are officially married now. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai on July 5. Only the couple’s close friends and family members, including their children from previous marriages, were in attendance. The few photos and videos of the ceremony that surfaced online highlighted that the wedding was elegant, even if small.

Aamir’s close friend and former Indian professional cricketer, Irfan Pathan, was also present on the occasion, and he later shared a heartfelt post for the newlyweds on social media. Along with a small clip showing Aamir and Gauri exchanging vows, Irfan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!”

Must Read | Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt are now married: Couple tie the knot in intimate ceremony at home

Gauri Spratt calls Aamir Khan her ‘protector, shelter’

Meanwhile, actor-artist Lekha Washington, who has been dating Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan, also shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing Gauri exchanging her vows with the superstar. “I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan — my protector, my shelter — as my lawful husband,” she was heard saying, looking Aamir right in the eyes. Gauri’s young son was seen sitting between the happy couple during the ceremony, smiling from ear to ear, looking at both Aamir and Gauri. Aamir’s children — Junaid, Ira, and Azad — also sat nearby them.

The short clip that Irfan shared also featured the newlyweds enjoying their big day, dancing to their favourite tunes with their loved ones. Aamir’s friend and legendary director Rajkumar Hirani was seen enjoying the celebrations.

Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! ❤️ Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again! pic.twitter.com/b6NVEoUw34 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2026

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s 25-year journey

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have known each other for nearly 25 years, though they weren’t very close throughout. The two reconnected years later in Bengaluru, where she lived, through the actor’s cousin, Nuzhat Khan. Aamir and Gauri have been in a relationship since 2024, and he eventually introduced her to the media as his “partner” on his 60th birthday in March 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Husain (@dan.husain)

Although he initially stated that they had no plans to get married, they decided to tie the knot last month. The couple has been living together at his Mumbai residence for over a year now after she relocated from Bengaluru with her son from an earlier marriage.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates | Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Ambani, Irfan Pathan attend ceremony

Aamir Khan’s previous marriages

Aamir Khan has been married twice before. He first tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986, and they have two children together, Junaid and Ira Khan. After his divorce from Reena in 2002, Aamir began dating filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2004. They married the following year and, in 2011, became parents to a son, Azad, via surrogacy. However, the two parted ways in 2021. Nevertheless, Aamir continues to share a warm bond with both Reena and Kiran.