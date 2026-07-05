Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt are now married: Couple tie the knot in intimate ceremony at home

Aamir Khan wedding: After dating each other for over two years, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now married. The Bollywood superstar and his partner tied the knot on Sunday in an intimate ceremony which took place at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai. They were surrounded by close friends and family members, including children from their previous marriages.

A spokesperson for Aamir confirmed to SCREEN that the actor and Gauri are now officially married. Prior to the ceremony, Aamir’s children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan were seen arriving for the wedding. His longtime friend and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker was also spotted making his way into Aamir’s residence. Actor Elli Avram was seen arriving for the intimate festivities as well.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s relationship started in 2024, after he reconnected with her in Bengaluru, where she was stationed, through his cousin Nuzhat Khan. The two first met around 25 years ago. After they began dating in 2024, they were in a long-distance relationship for almost a year before Aamir introduced her to the media as his “partner” on the occasion of his 60th birthday in March 2025.

Aamir also revealed that while at the point, he had no plans to get married for the third time, he feels very “settled” with Gauri. She had also relocated to Mumbai from Bengaluru with her son from a previous marriage. Formerly employed at a haircare brand, Gauri now assists Aamir with his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, which marked its 25th anniversary last month.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been living together at his residence for over a year now. Last month, Aamir confirmed that the two have now decided to tie the knot. Earlier this week, on the red carpet of the premiere of longtime collaborator Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming debut, Pritam and Pedro, Aamir confirmed that the wedding with Gauri on Sunday will be a registered marriage, followed by a very intimate affair involving only their families and his old friends.

This is Aamir’s third marriage. He first got married to Reena Dutta back in 1986. They continue to co-parent their two kids — actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan, who’s married to fitness trainer Nupur Shikare. After his divorce with Reena in 2002, Aamir began dating filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2004. They tied the knot the next year, and became parents to son Azad in 2011 via surrogacy.

Also Read — Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates

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Aamir and Kiran got divorced in 2021, but continue to co-parent Azad. Though Kiran has started her own banner, Kindling Productions, she’s also a board member on Aamir Khan Productions. In fact, her last directorial, Laapataa Ladies, was co-produced by both Kinding Productions and Aamir Khan Productions. Kiran, Reena, and Aamir also continue to work together in their non-profit organization, Paani Foundation.