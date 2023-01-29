Aamir Khan flaunts salt-pepper look, poses with Jasbir Jassi in rare public appearance: ‘Sir ka comeback ka irada nahi lagra’

Aamir Khan made heads turn again in his salt-pepper look at an event where he posed with the singer Jasbir Jassi. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the singer dropped a string of pictures featuring Aamir. In the pictures, the duo was seen black outfits. The actor can be seen dressed in an ethnic black-white ensemble with salt-pepper hair and a beard look. To complete his look, he opted for matching glasses.

On the other hand, Jassi wore a black suit with a red scarf. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Dil da Ameer, Amir khan #aamirkhan.” As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor’s fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Sir ka comeback ka koi irada nhi lg rha shyd.”

Jassi also shared a video of Aamir enjoying the musical performance by a singer and clapping for him. He captioned the video, “Chha gaye @BeeraVeer #amirkhan saab.”

Aamir carried this same salt-pepper look at his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement bash. Last year, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in presence of close friends and family members. Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film didn’t manage to impress the audience. The film landed into a lot of controversies during its release.

Recently, Aamir decided to take a break from acting. Aamir appeared at an event in Delhi, where he talked about his career and revealed he is stepping back from acting for a year and a half. Several videos and pictures from the event went viral. In one of the clips, Aamir disclosed that he was supposed to do a film called Champions.

However, now he wouldn’t be acting in the film but would be involved in its making. “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

Aamir emphasized that this is perhaps the first break he is taking from acting in his 35-year-career. “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor,” he added. Aamir’s revelation about taking a break from acting comes months after his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed at the box office.