Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Aamir Khan’s photo from San Francisco goes viral, Laal Singh Chaddha actor tells fan: ‘I’m just walking around’

Aamir Khan was recently clicked in San Francisco. This is Aamir's first photo after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure.

aamir khan 1200Laal Singh Chaddha star Amir Khan was seen recently in San Francisco. (Photo: @nmasc_/Twitter)

Aamir Khan’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha failed to bring audience to the theatres, perhaps striking the biggest blow on an already hurting Hindi film industry that has seen a number of prestige titles flopping at the box office. The actor has been missing from the scene as speculation about the film continues in the industry circles.

A few reports claimed that the actor has taken a two-month break and is in the US before he starts shooting for his next film. A new photo of Aamir in the US has now emerged, confirming the reports. A Twitter user named Natasha, whose Twitter bio reads that she is a senior reporter, shared a selfie with Aamir Khan. She wrote, “Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists.”

Natasha also added in the comments section, “I asked him what’s he up to in sf and he said “just walking around” consistent!!!!”

Going by the comments on the post, it seems Aamir is in San Francisco. Many reacted to this photo of Aamir in the comment session. A few loved seeing this picture of the superstar, while a few trolled him as well. “I just got emotional. i am so jealous,” wrote one while another posted, “Our handsome perfectionist 😍🔥 looks cute ❤️.” The actor and his film have been at the receiving end of boycott calls and trolling, as a section of social media targeted him for his comments made a few years ago about rising intolerance in India.

Also read |After Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure, writer Atul Kulkarni tweets about destruction being celebrated, disables comments to avoid being trolled

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 but the film could not rake in Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office. A few reports say that Aamir Khan will not be charging any fee for Laal Singh Chaddha as the film did not perform well at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh among others, and is written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. It is the official Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump headlined by Tom Hanks. It was released in theatres on August 11.

