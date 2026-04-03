Aamir Khan finally reacts to Dhurandhar 2, praises Aditya Dhar’s vision: ‘Your passion, vision and hard work…’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate both the box office and social media, with Aamir Khan emerging as the latest to congratulate Aditya Dhar and the team. The superstar took to his Aamir Khan Productions Instagram Stories to praise their creative vision and the hard work behind the film.

Through the post, Aamir shared a poster of the film and tagged director Aditya Dhar along with cast members Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Alongside it, he wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of Dhurandhar: The Revenge! Your passion, vision and hard work have truly resonated with audiences.”

Coming from one of Bollywood’s most selective voices, the acknowledgment added another layer of industry validation to a film already drawing widespread praise.

Aamir Khan spoke about Dhurandhar 2 at IFF 2026

This was not the first time Aamir had spoken about the sequel. At the second day of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi in 2026, where his own film Sitaare Zameen Par was being screened, he was upfront about not having seen it at the time. “I’ve not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team,” he told ANI.

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In a separate conversation with Variety India, Aamir had also explained his general habit of staying away from screens: “The strange thing about me is that I don’t watch films. I’m a reader. I read. So a lot of people, when they have free time, watch content, which is either a show or a film. I like to read it.” Clearly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was worth making an exception for.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller started its theatrical run with paid previews on March 18 and officially opened on March 19. The film pulled in Rs 17.80 crore in India on day 12 alone, while its second weekend added over Rs 170 crore domestically, pushing India’s net total to Rs 937.32 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,492.17 crore. Produced on a budget of approximately Rs 140 to 150 crore, the film nears Rs 1,500 crore worldwide and is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Indian film franchises.

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The original Dhurandhar is still playing in some theatres three months after its release, having crossed Rs 13,000 million in total, and the sequel is currently on track to surpass those numbers.

Aamir’s praise adds to a growing list of Bollywood voices who have spoken about the film. Celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Allu Arjun, and Rajinikanth have all weighed in on the film’s record-breaking run.

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