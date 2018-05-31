Aamir Khan celebrates Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak director Mansoor Khan’s birthday with family

Aamir Khan celebrated the birthday of his cousin Mansoor Khan with other family members in Coonoor. Aamir Khan celebrated the birthday of his cousin Mansoor Khan with other family members in Coonoor.

Aamir Khan is as much a family man, as he is an amazing actor. The Thugs of Hindostan star celebrated the birthday of his cousin Mansoor Khan with other family members in Coonoor. He even shared a set of photos on social media with the caption, “Celebrating Mansoor’s 60th.” Aamir’s son Azad, wife Kiran Rao and a few others also joined him for the vacation time.

Aamir Khan shared some clicks on his Facebook account too, where we also got to see his daughter Ira enjoying some fun moments with the family. In one of the pictures, seems like the father-daughter duo had a Dangal moment.

See all the recent photos of Aamir Khan and his family:

Mansoor Khan is best known for having directed films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Akele Hum Akele Tum, all of which starred Aamir Khan in the lead.

Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak clocked thirty years in May this year. The actor celebrated the day with a special screening in Mumbai, with the cast and crew in attendance.

Earlier, Aamir was seen making the most of the vacations with his family in Rome. The actor had then taken a break from his busy schedule to spend time with son Azad and wife Kiran Rao in Italy.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Secret Superstar and is currently busy with his upcoming film with Amitabh Bachchan – Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

