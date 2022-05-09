scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta join daughter Ira Khan’s poolside birthday bash, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare drops a loved-up message

Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta got together to celebrate their daughter Ira Khan's 25th birthday. Her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare also wished her with an adorable Instagram post.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2022 8:50:15 am
ira khan birthday photos aamir khan reena dutta nupur shikhareIra Khan turned 25. (Photos: Instagram/bollywood_tashan and Nupur Shikhare)

Ira Khan had a perfect birthday celebration in the presence of her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and others. Ira, who turned 25 on Sunday, gave a sneak peek into her day on social media. From poolside bash to midnight cake cutting, Ira’s birthday party was spread throughout the day.

The day kicked off for Ira Khan with cutting a cake at midnight with her friend Danielle Pereira. Ira gave us a glimpse into it on her Instagram stories. Her beau and fitness instructor Nupur also wished Ira on social media with a series of photos. “Happy Birthday My Love. I love you so so much bubs,” he wrote.

Also read |Aamir Khan spends quality time with daughter Ira Khan, does her makeup: ‘Who needs YouTube tutorials?’

Later in the day, Ira’s pictures surfaced from a poolside session with her family. She’s cutting her birthday cake in the company of Aamir and Reena. Though her parents separated in 2002, the two remain on good terms. In the clicks, one can also see Aamir and his second wife Kiran Rao’s son Azad Rao Khan.

Recently, Ira posted photos from her Eid celebration. Her cousin brother and former actor Imran Khan was also spotted in them, leaving heads turned. Imran has been keeping away from arch lights for several years now.

Also read |Aamir Khan on relationship with ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta; dismisses speculation of affair: ‘There is no one’

Ira made her directorial debut with a play Medea in 2019. Medea is an ancient Greek play, revolving around a woman’s calculated revenge against her unfaithful husband. The play stars Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead. Hazel also wished Ira on her birthday. On Nupur’s post, Hazel wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday lovely girl. You are loved.”

