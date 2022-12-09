Aamir Khan performs kalash puja at new office, Kiran Rao joins him for aarti. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan has taken a break from films and is spending all his time with his family. The actor recently inaugurated a new office for his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, along with his former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan has given glimpses of the puja that took place at the premises in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan donned a deep blue sweatshirt and jeans and wore a Nehru cap as he sat for the kalash puja, he also had a vermilion tikka on his forehead and safa (a piece of cloth) resting on his shoulders. Kiran was seen wearing an oversized denim shirt and leggings as the two performed aarti following the kalash puja.

The staff at Aamir Khan Productions were seen smiling away as they participated in the puja at their new office.

Aamir’s niece and actor Zayn Marie Khan commented on Advait’s post, “These photos are so lovely, Advait.” She also shared a few pictures on her Instagram story and wrote, “Oh I really missed this AKP Day 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Filmmaker Sunil Pandey who was Aamir’s AD on Lagaan, shared on his Instagram handle that the puja took place for the new office of Aamir Khan Productions. Sharing a picture of Aamir and Kiran performing puja, Sunil wrote, “Yay!!! we have a new office 🎉 #aamirkhanproductions.”

Aamir and Kiran ended their 15-year-long marriage last year, however, the two continue to collaborate on films together, and also participate in Paani Foundation’s activities together. The two are passionately involved in community services for farmers, it is a non-profit, non-governmental organization which is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in the state of Maharashtra.

Apart from their work, Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their 11-year-old son Azad Rao Khan.