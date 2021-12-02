scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao celebrate son Azad’s birthday together, see inside photos and videos

Shobhaa De shared inside photos from Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao's son Azad Rao Khan's birthday celebration.

December 2, 2021 9:35:12 am
Aamir Khan ex-wife Kiran RaoAamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao at son Azad’s birthday celebration. (Photo: Shobhaa De/Instagram)

Former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao came together to celebrate son Azad Rao Khan‘s birthday recently. Author and columnist Shobhaa De shared the inside photos and videos from this birthday gettogether on her social media pages.

The photos and videos were shared on Tuesday, December 1. Aamir’s elder son Junaid Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta, was also seen in the photos. The celebration looked like an intimate family gathering.

Birthday boy Azad Rao Khan shone brightly in the photos, as the doting parents Aamir and Kiran made sure to make his day special.

Also read |Aamir Khan after divorce announcement with Kiran Rao: ‘Pray for our happiness’

In one of the photos, Aamir was seen engrossed in a deep conversation. Sharing the photos, Shobhaa De wrote, “#portraitsbyde A warm and wonderful evening with scrumptious ghar ka khaana… #togetherness #famjam @aamirkhanproductions.”

 

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan and later married in 2005. The couple welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage.

In July this year, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation. But the former couple continued to work together on Laal Singh Chaddha, and stressed in a video message to fans that they are still friends and remain dedicated to co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.

