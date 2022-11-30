Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao smile and giggle as they pose for a family photo. Watch

Aamir Khan, ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were photographed on Tuesday night as they returned from a holiday. The trio posed for photos and were seen in a great mood as they responded to pparazzi.

Aamir, Kiran and Azad were dressed casually as they returned to Mumbai. While Azad was momentarily doscomfited as flash went off, the family were a sport and posed for the paps.

Aamir Khan recently said that he will be taking a break from acting, and looks like the actor is spending some good quality time with his family.

See recent video of Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Aamir and Kiran got married in 2005 but announced their separation in July last year. The couple has been co-parenting their son Azad and time and again are seen together at family events, celebrations, and for birthdays of close family members.

Recently when Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, Aamir, Kiran, and also the actor’s first wife Reena Dutta were seen attending the event.

See photos of Kiran Rao and Azad Rao Khan from Ira Khan’s engagement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta with whom he has two kids – Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

Advertisement

On the work front, Aamir recently shared that he is taking a break from acting to spend time with his loved ones. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Aamir said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I want to be with my family. With my mom, with my kids. I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single-mindedly focused on my films and it is not fair for the people who are close to me.”

Aamir was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.