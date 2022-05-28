Aamir Khan enjoys pani-puri ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer launch. See photos, video

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer is all set to release on Sunday. Ahead of the trailer launch, Aamir Khan hosted a trailer preview event for the media. The actor attended the event and greeted his fans and media members. A couple of photos from the event have gone viral on social media platforms. In the photos, Aamir Khan is seen relishing pani-puris. The trailer of the film will go live during the first innings and second time-out of T20 finale.

Aamir has been trying everything possible to build excitement around Laal Singh Chaddha. Earlier this week, in a promotional video, he was seen playing cricket with former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year. The film brings Aamir Khan back on the silver screen after 2018’s Thugs of Hindostan. Kareena Kapoor also stars in the film. It is their third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Earlier, while promoting the film on RedFM, Aamir said that his mother was very pleased with how Laal Singh Chaddha had turned out. “Ammi ko film bohot pasand aayi. She said, ‘Aamir aap kisi baat mat suniye. Aapki film bohot sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch mat katiye.’ So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me (My mother really liked the film. She said, ‘Don’t listen to anybody else, you’ve made a very good film. Don’t cut anything, release it as it is’. My mother’s opinion of my work is very important to me),” he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, will release on August 11.