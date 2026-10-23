Aamir Khan breaks down on stage, says he ‘lost relationships’ working like a ‘madman’

Aamir Khan, who was recently in Singapore for the Singapore International Film Festival, had an emotional breakdown on stage as the actor spoke about working like a “madman” for three decades until the pandemic, when he realised that he had missed out on nurturing personal relationships. In the same chat, the actor also spoke about the sequels of his popular films 3 Idiots and Andaz Apna Apna, and addressed the reason for his popularity in China.

During the chat, Aamir recalled his thoughts during the Covid lockdown and said, “When I was sitting during Covid, I was thinking… I said, you know, about 30 years of my life have passed… And it’s okay to work like a madman, completely obsessed with what you’re doing for one year, two years, five years. But if it goes on for 30 years, I mean, you’ve lost your relationships. Your kids have grown up, they’re adults now. So I felt a deep sense of loss.”

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As Aamir shared these words, he was in tears, and as per Variety, an audience member got up to pass a box of tissues to the actor. He added, “I’m so glad that this thought occurred to me when I was 56 and not when I was 86, when it would be really too late to do anything about it.”

Aamir Khan on 3 Idiots, Andaz Apna Apna sequels

In the same chat, Aamir also spoke about the sequels of two of his films – 3 Idiots and Andaz Apna Apna. 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also starred R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, and the director has previously confirmed that the sequel is already underway. At this event, Aamir shared that Hirani “is working on the script” and added, “In fact, hopefully once I’m back in the next couple of weeks, he’s going to narrate the final version to me. So, fingers crossed.”

He also spoke the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna. The original film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, released in 1994 and also starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Santoshi recently worked with Aamir’s production house for Batwara 1947. While Andaz Apna Apna was a commercial failure when it released, the film has attained a cult following since then. Talking about a potential sequel, Aamir said, “Well, I know that Raj Santoshi is working on something. So let’s see what happens.”

When Aamir felt like he was in quicksand

Aamir recalled the early days of his career and shared that while he had a dream debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, his career after that success saw a slight slump. Aamir signed almost a dozen films back to back, and was quite unhappy with how his career was shaping up. When all these subsequent films flopped, Aamir was even labelled as a “one-film wonder.” “At that time, mentally and emotionally, I felt like I’m in quicksand. I’m sinking slowly, and the more I’m struggling to get out, the deeper I’m going,” he said and added that he then vowed to only commit to films that he was genuinely interested in.

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When director Mahesh Bhatt, who had already made a few successful films by then, offered Aamir a film at that point, Aamir refused with a heavy heart as he did not love the script he was offered. “If I had compromised with that and I had been practical, and I had, you know, said, ‘Yes, sir, I’m doing the film,’ I think my entire career would have been a series of compromises,” he said.

Aamir Khan was last seen in 2025’s Sitaare Zameen Par. He also appeared in a few cameos in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Coolie.