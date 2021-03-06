Aamir Khan romances Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula still, reveals his new look

Elli AvrRam on Saturday shared the first look of her upcoming song “Har Fun Maula,” which will see her sharing the screen space with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The makers announced that the song will feature in Kunal Kapoor-starrer Koi Jaane Na. Sharing the poster, AvrRam wrote, “He’s the Jack of all trades, she’s the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10th of March.”

The song’s poster shows Aamir in a cool new avatar. If sources are to be believed, the actor suggested the look himself. “Aamir is known for adding his element in every project he takes up. When he understood the plot point and purpose of the song, he himself suggested this chill-casual, hipster look which will standout,” a source close to the actor said in a statement.

Adding further, the source shared, “He went into refining the same and had discussions with his friend- director Amin Hajee. Amin Hajee completely trusted the actor and his perfectionist vision for it and gave him a go ahead without a second thought.”

The 3 Idiots actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Elli AvrRam for the first time. The song will release on March 10. The song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan. The music of the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

On the work front, Aamir is waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of 1994 release Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two had earlier shared screen space in 3 Idiots.

The movie is now scheduled for release during Christmas 2021.